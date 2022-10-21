Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $25.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $22.78 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.