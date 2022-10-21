Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $75.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

