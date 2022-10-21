Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $62.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

