Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

