Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.