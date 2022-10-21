Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $128.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

PPG Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

