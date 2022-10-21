Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

