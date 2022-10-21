Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €206.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.84.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 107,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,854. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.