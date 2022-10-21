Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €45.00 at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €50.50 ($51.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPSGY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $33.72 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $25.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

