Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 173.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

