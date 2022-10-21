DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

