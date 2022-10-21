Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %
ABBV traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,446. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
