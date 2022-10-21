Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 0.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

