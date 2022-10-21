Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 14.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,183. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

