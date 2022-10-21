Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as low as C$5.48. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 278,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.11.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.