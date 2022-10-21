Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

