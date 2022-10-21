Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $119.10 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.