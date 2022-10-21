Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.90 and a 12 month high of C$30.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,767,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,168,008.40. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,767,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,168,008.40. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,563,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,829,912.27. In the last three months, insiders bought 304,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,104.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

