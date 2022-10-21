Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 117,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 859,568 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $13.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Wedbush began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
