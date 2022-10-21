Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 117,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 859,568 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Wedbush began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 552,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after purchasing an additional 325,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

