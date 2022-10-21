Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) PT Lowered to €45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DUERF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

