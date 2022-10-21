E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.04 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $354,845. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 469,857 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 24.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 882,013 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

