Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.85

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.