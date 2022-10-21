EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at BTIG Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.89.

NYSE:EGP opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,203,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

