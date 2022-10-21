Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.85

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EGL opened at GBX 205.47 ($2.48) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.22 million and a P/E ratio of 489.58. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

In other news, insider David Simpson sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71), for a total value of £2,004.80 ($2,422.43).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

