ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

ECSC Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.93.

Insider Activity

In other ECSC Group news, insider Ian Charles Mann bought 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,116.01 ($11,015.00).

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

