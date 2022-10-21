Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of ELAN opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

