Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ESI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.