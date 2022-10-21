Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $502.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $392.40 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

