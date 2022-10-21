Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.0 %

ELV stock opened at $502.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.30 and a 200 day moving average of $485.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $392.40 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

