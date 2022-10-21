Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $500.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.43.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,782. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $392.40 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

