Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

