Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $330,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.9% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

