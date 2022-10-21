Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $361,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $143.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

