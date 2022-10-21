Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $133.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

