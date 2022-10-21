Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.04.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

