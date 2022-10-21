Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

