Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

