Encompass Health Co. (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:EHC opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

