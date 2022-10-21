Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of DAVA opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $172.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.