Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endava

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endava by 1,461.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Endava by 32.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

