Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Purchases C$154,066.50 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,066.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107,386,380.49.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$23.42 on Friday. Endeavour Mining plc has a twelve month low of C$22.82 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

EDV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

