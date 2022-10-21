Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $8.67 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.67 million and $173,012.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00058356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,523,858 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.