Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $174,838.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Energi has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $174,838.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00080550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007328 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,519,873 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

