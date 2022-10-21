Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.81

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

