Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.81

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.
In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
