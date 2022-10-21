Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) & Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Head to Head Review

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) and Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Enochian Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93% Enochian Biosciences N/A -24.27% -22.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaya and Enochian Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and Enochian Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.01 million 1.33 $7.80 million N/A N/A Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.82) -2.60

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences beats Kaya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

