Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $244.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $187,827,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

