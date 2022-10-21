Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

