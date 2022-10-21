Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up to $50.64

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $52.38. Enviva shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,574 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 297,866 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.