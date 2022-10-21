EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $12.56 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $12.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.81 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

