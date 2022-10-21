EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.02

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $222.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006920 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,765,962 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

