EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 47,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $332.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

